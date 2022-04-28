ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of ALLETE worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ALLETE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in ALLETE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in ALLETE by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

ALLETE Profile (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.