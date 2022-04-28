Profund Advisors LLC Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,315,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 655.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,128 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 889.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,962,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

