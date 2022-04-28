ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 132,529 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 132,529 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $658,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $162.53 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $161.66 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

