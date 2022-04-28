ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 20,076 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7,247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $106.32 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.