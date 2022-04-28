ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $203.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.37 and a 200-day moving average of $201.51. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.67 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.