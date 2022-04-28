Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 35 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 150,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $161,309,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in AutoZone by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,181.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,007.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,951.25. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,073.00.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

