Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 207 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,073,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.19.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.70.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

