ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Insperity worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 11.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,466,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Insperity by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 194,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,509,000 after buying an additional 26,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

