ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203,919 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Liquidity Services worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $3,866,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 49.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $633,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

LQDT opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.17. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 25.31%.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

