Profund Advisors LLC Has $987,000 Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Ameren by 2.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 21,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,919,610.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

NYSE:AEE opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.76.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

