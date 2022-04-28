Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $2,056,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,947.82.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,475.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,525.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.