Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44,951 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Royal Gold by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.68.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $130.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

