ProShare Advisors LLC Has $12.83 Million Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 113,332 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.18% of CarParts.com worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRTS. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth $17,041,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PRTS. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $337.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $138.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.