Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Worthington Industries worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,184,000 after acquiring an additional 88,572 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,267,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,254,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,550,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 198,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $54.45. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,685. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

