ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 6,291 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana stock opened at $443.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.69. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.55.

Humana Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.