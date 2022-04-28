Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.11.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.16 and a 12-month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. Entegris’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Entegris Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.