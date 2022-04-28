Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 499,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 216,788 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,911,000 after acquiring an additional 97,191 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 737.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Shares of PTON opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

