American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 85.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 246,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in American International Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

AIG stock opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

