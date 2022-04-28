ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,066 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Hillenbrand worth $11,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

HI opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

About Hillenbrand (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.