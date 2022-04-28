ProShare Advisors LLC Has $11.15 Million Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Stepan worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stepan by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,264,000 after buying an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stepan by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stepan by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $16,746,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stepan by 74.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $103.18 on Thursday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $95.28 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

