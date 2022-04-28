ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 15,899 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.46.

Shares of PRU opened at $110.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.08 and its 200-day moving average is $112.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

