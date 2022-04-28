SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $508.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.23. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $486.74 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $760.71.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

