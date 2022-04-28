ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Middlesex Water worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,444,000 after buying an additional 1,388,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,922,000 after buying an additional 295,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after buying an additional 121,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after buying an additional 97,651 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSEX opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average of $103.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $77.31 and a 52 week high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.04%.

In related news, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MSEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

