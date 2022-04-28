ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,026,000 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026,000 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of ContextLogic worth $11,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 103,605 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $248,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,905,556 shares of company stock worth $3,577,940. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $1.70 on Thursday. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

