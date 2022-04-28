ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,141 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Betterware de Mexico worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Betterware de Mexico stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $616.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Betterware de Mexico ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $105.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.83 million. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 109.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

