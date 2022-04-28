ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 9,518 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,657,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,562,000 after acquiring an additional 210,170 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $187.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

