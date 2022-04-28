Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,633 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc grew its position in Bilibili by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $2,602,000. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $129.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

