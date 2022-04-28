ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 775,589 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 775,589 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,137,000 after buying an additional 298,367 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 563,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 280,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,223,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after buying an additional 1,765,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

