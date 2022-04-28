ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 45,173 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Trinity Industries worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 287,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 149,441 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,200,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 109,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

TRN stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

Trinity Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.