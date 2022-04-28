Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,880 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,470 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Poshmark worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 481.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,884 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.24. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $52.39.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 300,266 shares of company stock worth $4,062,366 over the last quarter.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

