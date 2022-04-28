ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Wayfair worth $13,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 195.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after buying an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $200,126,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after buying an additional 262,240 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after buying an additional 202,667 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 9.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after buying an additional 163,178 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.75.

Shares of W stock opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.21. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $339.56.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,572. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

