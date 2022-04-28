ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of STAG Industrial worth $13,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in STAG Industrial by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in STAG Industrial by 513.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.20%.

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

