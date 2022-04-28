Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $72.88

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.88 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 2375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azenta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Get Azenta alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. Azenta had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.