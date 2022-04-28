Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.93

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 182159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOOD. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $266,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,324,842 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

