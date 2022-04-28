Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.71

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 115088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTTR shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $2,562,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

