Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.42

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 8441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enovix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Get Enovix alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.53.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Enovix by 352.7% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 128,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Enovix by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.