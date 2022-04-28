ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.99

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 39919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

IS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in ironSource by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ironSource by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ironSource by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

