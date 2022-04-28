Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $84.82

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.82 and last traded at $84.93, with a volume of 13777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.58.
SONY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,080,204,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sony Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,784,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $268,675,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.
About Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
