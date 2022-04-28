Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $84.82

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.82 and last traded at $84.93, with a volume of 13777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.58.

SONY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,080,204,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sony Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,784,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $268,675,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

