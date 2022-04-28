Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $84.82

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.82 and last traded at $84.93, with a volume of 13777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average is $111.48. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $3,080,204,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $268,675,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,262,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

