Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.58

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

