Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,160,000 after purchasing an additional 94,598 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,569,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,980,000 after purchasing an additional 156,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 53,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.07. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -683.21 and a beta of 2.68.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at $16,683,842.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

