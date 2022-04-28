Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $127.50

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $127.50 and last traded at $128.18, with a volume of 2087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLED. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average is $158.02.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Universal Display by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

