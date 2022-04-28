GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.69

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$43.69 and last traded at C$44.13, with a volume of 5771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDI. Cormark increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.17.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$433.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$432.08 million. Analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.2500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux acquired 600 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$55.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,120. Also, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,474,532.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.