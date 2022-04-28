Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $125.35 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.68.

