Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.15

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 18450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the sale, the executive now owns 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $378,279.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 131.6% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 952,560 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,423,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after buying an additional 866,550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth $10,708,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Zuora by 196.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 604,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $11,047,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

