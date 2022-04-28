Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.15

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 18450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

ZUO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Get Zuora alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.14.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $161,939.47. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,187 shares in the company, valued at $573,305.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044 over the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Zuora by 735.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 349.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.