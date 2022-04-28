Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.01

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$27.01 and last traded at C$27.12, with a volume of 97976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.56.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.11.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

