Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $66.11

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.11 and last traded at $66.66, with a volume of 8948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.55 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.82.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

