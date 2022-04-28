Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.23

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 6490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVXL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

The stock has a market cap of $686.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

