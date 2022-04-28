Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $150.48

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $150.48 and last traded at $151.14, with a volume of 2423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.80.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 52.60 and a quick ratio of 52.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.51%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $56,118,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,897 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

